MIFFLINBURG — Criminal charges are pending against a 22-year-old Middleburg man who borough police say caused a high-speed chase that ended when he crashed into a telephone pole and numerous trees in Buffalo Township.
Officer Tracy Fetterman of the Mifflinburg Police Department charged Tyler M. Petty with a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude police, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and summary traffic violations of reckless driving, unauthorized transfer or use of registration, required financial responsibility, driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, driving without a license, driving on right side of roadway.
According to arrest papers, Petty was driving a 2000 Ford Escort with an illegal registration, suspended license and active warrant out of Mifflin County. The online docket shows a warrant issued against Petty for failing to pay a fine.
Fetterman attempted a traffic stop at 12:57 a.m. June 30 on Chestnut Street near Sheetz and Petty responded by speeding off beyond 80 mph in a 35-mph zone, according to arrest papers.
Petty crashed on Grove Road near Old Turnpike Road and a passenger was treated at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg, for arm and head pain, police said. Petty also was evaluated at the hospital.
Union County Emergency Management Agency submitted an invoice for restitution totaling $696 for a hazardous material cleanup at the crash site while Citizens’ Electric Company seeks $5,227.62 for damage to a utility pole, police said.
Petty was uninsured at the time of the crash, according to arrest papers.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday before Mifflinburg District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO