WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Police K9 Mariska was instrumental in discovering drugs in a vehicle that had been stopped on the 100 block of Main Street for a traffic violation Friday evening.
According to police K9 Mariska was deployed during the stop and displayed a positive indication for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A subsequent investigation found that William M. West, 18, of Montgomery, a passenger in the vehicle, was in possession of narcotics and associated paraphernalia.
West faces misdemeanor charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Charges will be filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael I. Diehl of Milton.
— RICK DANDES