SUNBURY — Accused killer Jahrid Burgess wants to know who the witnesses will be against him and wants his attorney to review Northumberland County Children & Youth Services records on 3-year-old Arabella Parker.
Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, who is accused of beating Arabella so badly that it led to her death in November, appeared in Northumberland County Court on Monday via video from the Northumberland County Jail.
Burgess, through his public defender, Richard Feudale, asked President Judge Charles Saylor to grant him access to the records.
Saylor said the court should review the records. Feudale also said the case is a "he said, she said" case and that he wants to see a witness list and medical records for Arabella.
Arabella died from her injuries on Nov. 22. Burgess and Arabella's mother, Samantha Delcamp, were charged with homicide. Delcamp was charged as an accomplice because state police said she knew about the abuse and did not report it.
Feudale said he believes reports were made to children and youth officials about abuse prior to Burgess meeting Delcamp.
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner said the district attorney's office is also having problems reviewing the medical records due to a password issue from Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.