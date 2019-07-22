A Shamokin man facing homicide charges in Cumberland County for the death of his infant daughter was arrested moments after a custody hearing concluded in Northumberland County Court last week.
Silver Spring Township Detective Seth Weikert came from Cumberland County to testify at the custody hearing involving Derrick Lee Yohe, 29, on Thursday morning. While on the witness stand in front of President Judge Charles Saylor, Weikert said he had filed homicide charges against Yohe and would be filing aggravated assault charges against the mother, Emily Joy Kirby, 28, of Shamokin.
As soon as the hearing concluded, Weikert said he took Yohe into custody without incident. Weikert and other officials declined to give further details on the custody case since such proceedings are not open to the public.
Yohe and Kirby were both allegedly high while their daughter was dying in her crib after ingesting marijuana and asphyxiating on vomit on Aug. 16, 2016. They waited for more than an hour before calling 911 after finding their infant daughter unresponsive and blue, according to Weikert's report.
A doctor determined in 2016 that the cause of death was complications of asphyxia and the manner of death was homicide. An addendum sent in January by the county coroner showed that additional testing of the soft tissue behind the eyes of the child revealed a "traumatic brain injury in the days, weeks or months before the child's death," police said.
Weikert referred additional questions to Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert, who was unable to be reached for comment on Monday.
Yohe was charged with six felonies: One count of criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault against a victim less than 13 years old, and one count of endangering the welfare of children. Kirby was charged with three felonies: one count of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated assault against a victim less than 13 years old and one count of endangering the welfare of children. Both individuals are also facing three misdemeanors each: Recklessly endangering another person, personal use of a small amount of marijuana and use and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Weikert said additional homicide charges against Kirby are not being filed "at this time."
Yohe and Kirby remain incarcerated at Cumberland County Prison. Yohe was denied bail and Kirby is held on $100,000 unsecured bail.
Preliminary hearings for Yohe and Kirby are both scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday: Yohe will be in front of District Judge Kathryn H. Silcox in Mechanicsburg and Kirby in front of District Judge Susan K. Day in Mount Holly Springs.