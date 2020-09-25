LEWISBURG — Julio Gonzalez, who allegedly fired at a Market Street home in a June drive-by shooting, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday. His case now heads to Union County Court.
Gonzalez, 24, of Sunbury, was scheduled for a hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Patrolman Dan Baumwoll, Buffalo Valley Regional Police, charged Gonzalez with seven counts each of attempted homicide and aggravated assault, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure and three conspiracy counts.
Gonzalez allegedly fired at two men outside 1704 W. Market St., Route 45, one of whom was struck and the other grazed. Several occupied homes were struck in the incident including from one of Gonzalez’s targets, Daevon Bodden, police said returned fire. No other bystanders were struck.
Criminal charges are pending in county court against Bodden, who's accused of recklessly returning fire, and Justin Calzada, who police said was driving the vehicle from which Gonzalez fired a gun.