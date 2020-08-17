SUNBURY — A Shamokin man facing attempted homicide charges refused to leave his cell on Monday to attend his hearing via videoconference in Northumberland County Courthouse.
The status conference nevertheless for Akeem Tryree Gregory, 30, of Shamokin, proceeded with only defense attorneys Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, and Jim Best, of Sunbury, in front of President Judge Charles Saylor. Gregory has been incarcerated at the county jail in Coal Township since Feb. 22 for allegedly shooting another man and then barricading himself in a Mount Carmel home for six hours.
Rudinski, who is representing Gregory in the shooting accusations, and Best, who is representing Gregory on unrelated drug charges, told Saylor they are waiting on discovery from the commonwealth.
Assistant District Attorney Richard Aimee said they have given what they have to the attorneys and are waiting for further discovery to be delivered to the district attorney's office. When the DA's office receives it, the defense attorneys will also receive it, said Aimee.
Gregory was arrested by Shamokin police for allegedly shooting Joel Santiago at least four times on Feb. 22 over an altercation involving $160 in marijuana. Shamokin police discovered Gregory was inside a Mount Carmel home and arrived in an attempt to speak with him but Gregory refused to exit the South Maple Street property.
After nearly six hours, police fired tear gas into the home and Gregory said he was asleep and didn’t even know police were there until the window shot out, police said.
Gregory, who is held without bail, was charged with attempted criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of burglary, a felony count of criminal trespass, a felony count of illegally possessing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
In addition to the pending drug charges, Gregory also has pending simple assault and disorderly conduct charges stemming from allegedly assaulting a correctional officer on July 29 in the jail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on those charges at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 25 in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.