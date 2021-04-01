MILTON — A preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday for a 22-year-old Milton man facing attempted homicide charges was waived in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl.
The case against Jacob Beaver, who appeared via videoconference with his attorney Michael C. Morrone, of Williamsport, will now move to Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas. Beaver is facing a criminal attempt at homicide, a felony count of aggravated assault and 11 misdemeanor charges: Three counts of terroristic threats, two counts of simple assault, two counts of resisting arrest, and one count each of possessing an instrument of crime, possessing a weapon, false imprisonment and reckless endangerment.
Beaver is accused of stabbing a man and attempting to stab a woman in the head and neck with a knife on March 12 at a house on Stanton Avenue. When police arrived on scene, he allegedly charged an officer with a knife and was subdued by a Taser, a trademarked brand name of a product line of electronic weapons used to stun and immobilize people.
Diehl also denied Beaver bail due to the severity of the crime. He remains Northumberland County Jail inmate.
He has no scheduled court dates at this time.
