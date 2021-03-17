A 51-year-old Berwick man was charged by police with multiple misdemeanors in connection to driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Charles Edgar Delaney was charged by Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Wenzel with driving under the influence, posession of drug paraphernalia, and having a small amount of marijuana for personal use. Delaney was also cited for operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license and careless driving.
According to police, Wenzel was called to a disabled Honda Accord parked in the eastbound lane of Route 54, Anthony Township during a snowstorm on Feb. 1 at 1 a.m. The engine was on and the window was covered with snow, Wenzel said.
Wenzel wiped away the snow and saw Delaney asleep inside, according to police. Wenzel woke up Delaney and found that his driver's license had been suspended due to a previous DUI-related offense.
According to police, in the floor area of the car, Wenzel noticed a bag containing what turned out to be marijuana. There were also two glass smoking pipes in the car. Delaney was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said. A blood test, which Delaney agreed to, later revealed THC in Delaney's system, according to police.