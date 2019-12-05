WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown man has been charged with two felony counts and multiple misdemeanors after being stopped while driving at a traffic stop in the 100th block of E. Third St., on Nov. 14.
According to Watsontown police, Dustin Heddings, 28, was charged with two felony counts of DUI; misdemeanor counts of driving while being a habitual offender; and operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance while his operating privileges were suspended from a prior DUI. Heddings has also been charged with summary offenses of driving without a license and driving an unregistered vehicle, according to Watsontown police. The DUI offenses are graded as felonies due to Heddings having five prior DUI convictions in the past 10 years, police said.
On Thursday, Watsontown Police arrested Heddings at an address in Montour County.
Heddings was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Michael I. Diehl in Milton and committed to the Northumberland County Prison after failing to post straight bail in the amount of $20,000. Heddings is also being held on a parole detainer by the PA Board of Probation and Parole.