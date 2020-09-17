DALMATIA — A Dalmatia man faces felony strangulation and endangering the welfare of children charges after troopers said he grabbed and squeezed the neck of a woman several times during a domestic incident.
Jameson Shaffer, 32, of River Road, was arrested and arraigned on Sept. 4 after troopers were sent to a Dalmatia residence for a report of a domestic disturbance.
When troopers arrived they spoke to the victim, who said Shaffer grabbed her by the neck and squeezed, troopers said. The victim told troopers that during the argument Shaffer kicked a juvenile inside the home, according to court documents.
Shaffer told troopers he got upset when he discovered the woman was talking to another man, troopers said. Shaffer said the two argued but that the argument never became physical, according to court documents.
Shaffer was placed under arrest and was arraigned before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl.
Shaffer was sent to the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail.