SHAMOKIN — A 24-year-old Shamokin man facing homicide by vehicle charges while high on marijuana in Shamokin was released from Northumberland County Jail after his bail was changed on Tuesday.
Miguel Angel Torres Jr., of East Race Street, waived his right to a preliminary hearing in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Tuesday, which sends felony homicide by vehicle by DUI, felony aggravated assault, two misdemeanor DUI charges, a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment and two summary traffic violations to Northumberland County Court. Gembic changed the $50,000 bail from straight cash to unsecured, which allowed Torres to be released by 2 p.m. Tuesday.
"We are looking forward to discovery and taking it from there," said Conflict Counsel Jim Best, the defense attorney assigned to Torres's case.
Shamokin Police said Torres was unlicensed and under the influence of cannabis when he crashed into another vehicle on Jan. 26 traveling at speeds of up to 64 miles per hour at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets. The accident resulted in the death of 66-year-old Sharon Adams.
Police said a collision analysis and accident reconstruction report showed Torres Jr. was driving a Mini-Cooper traveling in a 25-mile-per-hour zone at speeds between 62 and 64 miles per hour through the intersection when he struck Adams' vehicle.
Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reported that Adams died from multiple blunt force trauma, and contributing factors were severe atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.
Shamokin Officer Raymond Siko confirmed that video evidence shows that Adams stopped her vehicle at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets around 11:15 a.m. Jan. 26, proceeded legally through the intersection and then the accident occurred.
Torres is scheduled to appear in Northumberland County Court on Nov. 30 for a status conference.
District Attorney Tony Matulewicz declined to comment.