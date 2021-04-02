WHITE DEER — State police arrested a Watsontown man accused of impaired driving with two children in his vehicle late Wednesday.
Trooper Logan Spiece, state police at Milton, charged Doug Guthrie, 33, two felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, three misdemeanor impaired driving charges, and a summary count of driving with a suspended license.
Spiece initiated a traffic stop on Guthrie’s vehicle at about 8:35 p.m. on Route 15 in Gregg Township, Union County. Prior to the stop, Spiece had run a license plate check on the vehicle and learned Guthrie’s license was suspended and that he was wanted for an impaired driving case in Northumberland County, arrest papers state.
Spiece said Guthrie exhibited physical signs of intoxication including during field sobriety testing and confessed to smoking marijuana earlier, according to arrest papers.
Guthrie was arraigned just after midnight by on-call Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg, and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. Charges are filed at the office of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.