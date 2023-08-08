SUNBURY — A Mount Carmel man who withdrew a guilty plea to a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child wants a judge to rule the home he lived in was searched illegally by police.
Zachary Starr, 37, of Mount Carmel, through his attorney Cory Leshner, appeared in front of Northumberland County President Judge Paige Rosini and asked for his motion to suppress alleged evidence that was discovered inside a Fifth Street home because officers allegedly entered without permission.
Starr, who is also one of the alleged victims in the federal indictment against three Mount Carmel police officers, who are accused of using excessive force during arrests and failed to preserve the footage, according to the indictment filed in the U.S. Middle District.
Current officer Kyle Schauer, retired Lt. David Donkochik and former officer Jonathan McHugh were all arrested, according to the documents.
The indictment claims all three officers, when making certain arrests, used excessive force, including but not limited to punching, kicking, choking, tasing, beating, and body-slamming arrestees.
The indictment alleges that in 22 different arrests, they kicked, punched, choked, and otherwise used excessive force against those they were arresting. In those arrests, they caused bodily injuries to their victims, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard Karam.
Mount Carmel Police said in 2021 they found Starr living in a condemned home on East Fifth Street. Hartz’s 1-year-old daughter was found in a playpen in a soiled diaper, covered in dirt on her feet and facial area to the point it appeared the child had not been bathed for days, police said. Also in the playpen were crumbs, a working lighter and pieces of paper that could have posed a choking hazard, police said.
Officers said they noticed drug paraphernalia and marijuana, and a crystal rock substance consistent with crystal methamphetamine. The kitchen was filled with rotting food and trash, dog feces from two dogs housed in a crate and several guinea pigs inside a cage, police said
Co-defendant Allyssa Hartz, 29, of Mount Carmel, already pleaded no contest in December 2021 to a felony count of endangering the welfare of children in relation to the same incident. She was sentenced to six to 21 months in county jail.
Leshner said Starr testified at the grand jury and claims Schauer and McHugh deprived him of his rights and that he was injured during the arrest.
Rosini granted the motion to withdraw last month but also granted a continuance to the district attorney's office on Tuesday in order for the prosecution to try and get the officers to appear in court to testify.
Rosini said another hearing would be scheduled at a later date.