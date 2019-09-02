A Sunbury man linked to a South 10th Street home where an illegal semi-automatic handgun was discovered this weekend was arraigned Monday morning and sent to jail on $40,000 cash bail.
Jamie Vasquez-Hernandez, 38, was taken into custody by Sunbury police Sunday morning and appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Monday. He was committed to Northumberland County Jail on felony charges alleging he altered a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.
Vasquez-Hernandez was arrested along with Miguel Angel Belmontes-Garcia, of Mexico, and Luis Alfred Cuevas-Alvarez, of El Salvador, after police were called to 159 S. 10th St., at around 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained Belmontes-Garcia and Cuevas-Alvarez, according to Sunbury Officer in Charge Brad Hare.
City police said they seized the semi-automatic handgun with the serial numbers filed off after searching the home. The weapon was found inside a mattress in a bedroom.
The incident began at around 1:50 a.m. when Officer Earl Johnson was on a traffic stop and heard what sounded like gunshots nearby, police said.
Officers said they also discovered several rounds of ammunition, eight glass smoking devices, a portable scale, a metal grinder, two airsoft pistols and three baggies with suspected marijuana and cocaine, police said.
Hare said the investigation is ongoing. There were no reports of injuries during the Sunday morning incident.