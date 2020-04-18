SUNBURY — One of the individuals connected to a 2018 death was granted release on supervised bail by a Northumberland County judge on Friday.
Attorney Jim Best, who represents John Feather, 20, of Shamokin, argued that his client has no prior criminal record and didn't run even though he knew he was a subject of a criminal investigation for more than two years. Judge Paige Rosini agreed, noting the Commonwealth didn't consider him a threat to the public because they waited two years to charge him in the case.
Rosini granted Feather release on $75,000 unsecured bail with supervision from the county probation department. Feather, who appeared via videoconference, said he would be living with his girlfriend in Shamokin.
"There's no question the whole incident is tragic because someone is dead," said Rosini. "The defendant is not accused of killing the person."
Assistant District Attorney Michael Finn objected to the release. He said the charges are serious and Feather is a danger to the community.
Sabian Ebersole, 19, of Trevorton, pleaded guilty in March to manslaughter in a robbery attempt gone wrong that resulted in David Rivera being shot and left for dead. Ebersole, who is likely to face 3 to 6 years in prison, is scheduled to be sentenced at 9:15 a.m. May 18 in front of President Judge Charles Saylor.
Feather, Seth Lytle, 22, of Middleburg, and Madison Collins, 18, of Coal Township, were charged in March with felony robbery, hindering prosecution and misdemeanor false statements to authorities.
Coal Township police say Feather, Lytle, Collins and Rivera set up a meeting with a man on January 24, 2018, in order to rob him of marijuana. When the meeting took place, an attempt to take the marijuana by force occurred and that's when 19-year-old Sabian Ebersole shot and killed Rivera, police said.
Ebersole was arrested for murder. Feather, Lytle and Collins continued to speak with police since the night the incident took place but there were discrepancies in their stories and their testimony was unreliable and inconsistent, police said.
Feather is scheduled for a status conference at 9:15 a.m. June 1 in front of Rosini. Lytle and Collins are scheduled for preliminary hearings at 9:30 a.m. May 12 in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.