A Rockefeller Township man faces felony strangulation charges after Stonington state troopers said he choked a woman until she felt like she was going to pass out.
Thaddaeus Houdeshell, 42, was arraigned by Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on felony strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault Sunday night.
Troopers say they were notified by Lewistown state police at around noon on Sunday that a woman reported she was assaulted by Houdeshell in Rockefeller Township.
The victim told troopers in Lewistown a verbal argument took place and Houdeshell grabbed her by the hair, threw her to the ground and put both hands around her neck. She said he choked her until she felt like she was going to pass out, troopers said.
The woman was able to leave the residence and make it to her vehicle. Houdeshell opened the drivers side car door, pulled her out of the vehicle and wrestled her to the ground, according to troopers.
The woman went to the Lewistown Hospital and was observed to be bleeding from the mouth and had redness on her neck, troopers said.
Houdeshell is in Northumberland County Jail on $20,000 cash bail.