SHAMOKIN — A wanted Shamokin man faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest after he attempted to flee police.
Anthony Wetzel, 30, of South Diamond, was arrested Jan. 15 after police said they received information Wetzel was in a Coal Township home.
When officers arrived at around 9:50 p.m. they spoke to the occupants of the Coal Township home and were told Wetzel left, officers said.
Shamokin police, along with Coal Township police, surrounded the home and waited until Wetzel walked out of the residence, police said.
When Wetzel was ordered to stand still he took off and jumped a fence where he was apprehended by police, officers said.
As police were trying to restain Wetzel he resisted arrest, officers said.
Wetzel now faces misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, flight to avoid apprehension, simple assault and prowling at night.
Wetzel was arraigned in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic and was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash.