SUNBURY — A city man faces felony drug charges after police say they used a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine.
Jarrod Chasse, 27, of Race Street, is jailed on three felony counts of possession with the intent to deliver and one felony count of criminal use of communication facility.
Chasse appeared before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and was denied bail.
The incident began on Oct. 14 when Sgt. Travis Bremigen and officer Trey Kurtz said they met with a confidential informant at around 7:30 p.m. The informant called Chase and requested $100 worth of meth, police said. Chase told the informant to come to his residence and Bremigen set up surveillance near the Race Street home, police said.
Bremigen watched as the informant knocked on the door and Chasse exited the home and made the transaction, police said.
Police then requested a search warrant and at about 9:30 p.m. Officer Brad Slack knocked at the door and took Chasse into custody while Bremigen and other officers conducted the search of the residence, police said.
Officers seized four hard drives, multiple cellphones, multiple items of paraphernalia, packaging materials and approximately four grams of suspected methamphetamine, according to court documents.