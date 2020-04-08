An Elysburg man faces a $179 fine for violating Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order on April 4, according to court documents.
Seth Roadarmel, 19, of Pearle Street, was one of four individuals stopped in a vehicle early Saturday morning. He was the only one charged with Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order, according to court documents.
Benjamin Dodson, 19, also of Pearle Street, faces drug charges from the same incident that saw police pull over a vehicle on Gas Well Road, in Numidia, Columbia County.
Police said they approached the vehicle — which also had two juveniles inside — and were told the group was “out just driving around to hang out” at approximately 1:50 a.m., according to police.
Wolf’s stay-at-home order remains in place until April 30.
Wolf said individuals may leave their residence only to perform allowable individual activities and essential travel, including tasks to maintain their health and safety, getting necessary supplies, engaging in outdoor activity and to care for a family member or pet in another household.
A violation of the stay-at-home order falls under the state’s Disease Control and Prevention Law of 1955. A person who violates any of the law’s provisions is subject to a summary charge and, upon conviction, a fine of not less than $25 and not more than $300, plus costs.
According to court documents police observed the vehicle make several traffic violations. Upon being followed by the officer, the vehicle took a back road at a higher than normal rate of speed, possibly in order to evade the officer, police said.
Once the vehicle was stopped and all occupants were identified, the officer located vape pens and several cartridges containing THC concentrate cannabis oil, according to police. Police said additional charges for violations of Gov. Wolf's order are pending.