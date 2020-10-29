SUNBURY — Harrisburg political activist Gene Stilp was a no-show in court and now faces a $292 fine after Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey found him guilty of breaking a city ordinance after he burned a President Donald Trump re-election flag in September.
Stilp was scheduled to appear before Toomey at 10:45 a.m. but by 11:15 a.m., Stilp still was not in court.
Toomey started the proceedings and listened to Sunbury Chief Brad Hare explain how Stilp was warned on Sept. 9 to not light the flag in front of the Northumberland County Courthouse because he would be in violation of the ordinance.
Hare presented Toomey with the flag and metal trash can police seized as evidence.
Toomey found Stilp guilty and ordered he pay a $200 fine, and court costs of $92.
Stilp now has 30 days to appeal the decision in county court.