HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man was found guilty of sex trafficking after a federal investigation showed he was part of an operation that exploited more than 20 victims, including a 14-year old.
Miguel Scott Arnold, 32, was found guilty by a federal jury in late June after a four-day trial in the Middle District in front of United States District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo.
According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, the jury returned with the guilty verdict after approximately one hour of deliberation. Arnold and co-conspirators coerced the sex trafficking victims through fraud, physical assault, the deprivation of heroin to addicted victims, and threats of violence.
Arnold and four co-defendants, each of whom previously pleaded guilty to engaging in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, participated in a conspiracy that began in Harrisburg in the fall of 2015, and continued until it was dismantled in August 2016, according to Freed.
Arnold and the co-conspirators rented hotel rooms and posted “escort” advertisements and photographs on www.backpage.com, a website that the FBI has since seized and which is no longer operational, Freed said.
Testimony taken at trial demonstrated that Arnold and his co-conspirators would frequently solicit women to engage in prostitution by lying to them about the services that they would be expected to perform. Testimony at trial indicated that at least three victims of the conspiracy were minors, one as young as 14 years old, Freed said.
Arnold is now locked up in federal prison.
The FBI coordinated the investigation and was aided by law enforcement agencies in the Harrisburg area. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael A. Consiglio and Christian T. Haugsby prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.
—FRANCIS SCARCELLA