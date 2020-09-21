SUNBURY — A jury in Northumberland County on Friday found a 20-year-old man from Atlas not guilty of the April 2019 theft of two handguns in Mount Carmel.
Gage Hertzog, represented by public defender John Broda, was facing eight felony charges: two counts of theft by unlawful taking, two counts of receiving stolen property, two counts of illegally possessing a firearm and firearms being carried without a license. The trial was presided over by President Judge Charles Saylor.
Hertzog was accused of prying open a locked box and taking two handguns owned by April Lunemann while working at the residence of Barrett Bolam in Mount Carmel in April 2019.
Hertzog was previously adjudicated delinquent in August 2016 on a felony count of aggravated assault in an unrelated case. He and his grandmother Carol Whary were accused of firing an AK-47 at Whary's stepson, Dean Whary, after an argument in December 2014. She was acquitted of attempted criminal homicide and all related charges except endangering the welfare of children at the conclusion of a two-day jury trial in December 2015. Hertzog, who is no longer under juvenile supervision, had attempted homicide and related charges dropped.