LEWISBURG — A 20-year sentence is now in place for a Los Angeles man who was found guilty of intent to commit murder on his cellmate at the federal prison in Lewisburg.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on Feb. 19 Corey Treadwell, 49, previously of Los Angeles, California, was sentenced to 240 months’ imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani, for assault with intent to commit murder, according to the U.S. Attorney General's Office.
According to Acting United States Attorney Bruce D. Brandler, in November 2015, while Treadwell was an inmate at the United States Penitentiary Lewisburg, Treadwell repeatedly stabbed his cellmate causing serious injury to that individual. The victim was treated and recovered from his wounds, Brandler said.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Prisons. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur prosecuted the case.