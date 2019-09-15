A defendant in a 2018 home invasion in Lewisburg was sentenced to serve a minimum of six months in jail.
Union County President Judge Michael Hudock sentenced Nicholas Cashdollar, 23, of Northumberland, to serve up to 23 months, 30 days in Clarion County Prison and is eligible for work release. He must serve two years probation upon release from jail and also must perform 50 hours of community service.
Cashdollar pleaded guilty to felony robbery. Ten related counts were dismissed as part of the plea.
According to court documents, Cashdollar was one of three men who entered an apartment in the 500 block of Market Street in March 2018 and robbed a victim at gunpoint of cash and electronics.
A co-defendant, Martin Esperanza, 25, of West Milton, was sentenced in March to serve a minimum 189 days time-served and up to 1 year, 11 months, 29 days. Martin pleaded guilty to criminal trespass.
Similar charges were filed against a third defendant, Christopher Kurver, 23, of Sunbury. He hasn’t been arraigned and his case is marked inactive, according to online docket information.