LEWISBURG — A Winfield man must serve three consecutive years of probation for exposing himself to women while walking in the borough in early 2019.
Logan D. Storer, 19, pleaded guilty to three counts of open lewdness. He was sentenced by Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock.
Three counts each of indecent exposure and loitering and prowling at night were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Storer’s sentence runs concurrent to a probation sentence ordered by Hudock in a separate case on a drug paraphernalia charge.
Patrolman Joshua Driesbach, Buffalo Valley Regional Police, arrested Storer for flashing his genitals on Jan. 18 while walking near Bucknell University off-campus housing in the area of Saint Louis and Seventh streets.
