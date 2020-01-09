LEWISBURG — A Mifflinburg man received a maximum prison sentence of 10 years for possessing child pornography.
Joseph A. McElroy V, 35, must serve a minimum of 30 months, according to sentencing terms issued by Union County President Judge Michael Hudock.
McElroy would remain under supervision for the remainder of his maximum term after his release. He was credited with 268 days served at the time of his sentencing on Dec. 20.
McElroy pleaded guilty to 11 counts of possession of child pornography on Sept. 9. The court dismissed 15 counts of child pornography possession and one count of criminal use of a communication facility as part of a plea agreement.
Special Agent Robert Deeter of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General arrested McElroy on March 27.
The case launched on a CyberTip received in August 2018 claiming one sexually explicit image was uploaded to the internet in May 2018 from McElroy’s home, arrest papers state.
Supervisory Special Agent Robert Soop and Special Agent David Middendorf of the Computer Forensics Unit previewed electronic storage devices inside McElroy’s home and discovered the additional images on a computer inside his bedroom, arrest papers state.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO