SUNBURY — A 50-year-old Kulpmont man was sentenced to jail for up to five years on Monday for the indecent assault of two female juveniles.
Michael Vellner, who said he changed his life by finding God during his imprisonment at Northumberland County Jail, was sentenced by President Judge Charles Saylor to a state prison term of 12 months to five years, ordered to pay $100 in fines plus court costs and fees. He pleaded no contest in April to two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault in two separate cases, according to court records.
In pleading no contest, Vellner does not admit guilt but acknowledging there was enough evidence to find him guilty if the case proceeded to trial.
Vellner was facing two sets of criminal charges. He was originally arrested on April 4, 2015, on two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault. He was accused of touching a 14-year-old girl inappropriately while she and two other girls were staying at his house overnight. Vellner was granted a mistrial and released on $1 bail due to a Rule 600 violation on March 17, 2016.
Saylor in 2016 determined video of Vellner’s interview played during the trial was inappropriate. The state trooper asked Vellner whether he remembered him from more than 20 years ago when the trooper was Vellner’s probation officer. Saylor said the video could have misled the jurors and granted the mistrial. Vellner was charged again in December and accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile, age 11 or 12 at the time, and performing sexual acts on her.
The second alleged victim reported the incident to the police in December 2017. She said she was age 11 or 12 at the time of the incident, but the police report did not specify the current age of the female reporter, nor the date of the incident.
Vellner was represented by public defender John Broda. Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner was the lead prosecutor.
Felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and other charges are not being prosecuted.