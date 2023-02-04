MIDDLEBURG — A 21-year-old Marienville man is being held without bail on charges he robbed two teens at gunpoint at a Freeburg home last July.
Ryan James Scott Darrup is accused of entering the Freeburg home of an unidentified 17-year-old on July 14 and robbing him and a 16-year-old friend at gunpoint of cash and items, including a computer tablet and designer belts, valued at $1,510, state police at Selinsgrove said.
Darrup and a second unidentified man entered the bedroom where the 17-year-old was asleep at about 3 a.m. and woke him up by pointing a gun at him, court records said.
The teen was ordered to get on his stomach and his hands were bound behind him with a cellphone charger. The 16-year-old said his hands were also bound and the gun was pointed at him as well by the two men who passed the weapon back and forth as they stole items, court records said.
The 17-year-old told police that he knew Darrup from a prior incident when they met up on the Isle of Que on July 6 after Darrup contacted him on Snapchat and asked to purchase $1,200 worth of marijuana.
At the meeting, court records said, Darrup, stole the marijuana and $60 from the teen's wallet.
Darrup was arraigned before District Judge Bo Trawitz on multiple counts of burglary, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of a weapon. He is being held without bail at Snyder County Prison pending a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 3.