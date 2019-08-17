Note: This story was updated from a previously published version to correct the victim's age.
SELINSGROVE — A 37-year old man remains in critical condition Saturday morning at Geisinger Medical Center, after being hit by a minivan Friday in the 2100 block of South Market Street, Union Township, Snyder County.
A state police officer at the Selinsgrove barracks did not have information about where the victim, David Edwards, resides.
According to police documents, at 11 a.m. Friday, driver Dennis W. Swineford, 69, of Selinsgrove, was driving a 2011 Dodge Caravan southbound on South Market Street at about 40 mph. The Dodge traveled off the right side of the roadway and hit Edwards.
After the impact, the Dodge stopped facing southbound on South Market Street. Edwards fell on the right side of the road, police said.
State police at Selinsgrove assisted medical staff on the scene, conducted interviews and preserved the scene.
Edwards was moved to the Snyder County Airport by Dauntless Hook and Ladder. Once at the airport, Edwards was flown by Life Flight helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
A nursing supervisor reported Saturday morning he remained in critical condition.
Swineford, wearing a lap and shoulder belt, was uninjured, police said.
The crash is under investigation.