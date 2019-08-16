SELINSGROVE — A 57-year old man is in critical condition at Geisinger Medical Center, after being hit by a minivan Friday morning at the 2100 block of South Market Street, Union Township, Snyder County.
A state police officer at the Selinsgrove barracks did not have information about where Edwards lived.
According to police documents, at 11 a.m. Friday, driver Dennis W. Swineford, 69, of Selinsgrove, was driving a 2011 Dodge Caravan southbound on South Market Street at about 40 mph. The Dodge traveled off the right side of the roadway and hit Edwards.
After the impact, the Dodge stopped facing southbound on South Market Street. Edwards fell on the right side of the road, police said.
State Police, Selinsgrove barracks, assisted medical staff on the scene, conducted interviews and preserved the scene.
Edwards was moved to the Snyder County Airport by Dauntless Hook and Ladder. Once at the airport, Edwards was taken to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.
Swineford, wearing a lap and shoulder belt, was uninjured, police said.
The crash is currently under investigation by state police.