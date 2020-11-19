HARRISBURG — A federal grand jury indicted a Lewisburg man on charges of visa fraud and false statements, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
Tengteng Wan, 42, was indicted Wednesday. According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, Wan allegedly applied for an H-4 nonimmigrant visa in April 2015. At that time, H-4 visa holders were not eligible for employment in the United States.
Wan allegedly stated in his visa application that he was “not employed,” according to Freed. At the time, however, Wan allegedly owned and operated one or more businesses, according to Freed.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ravi Romel Sharma is prosecuting the case.