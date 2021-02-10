SUNBURY — Little details are known about the condition of an unidentified man working for a subcontractor for the Sunbury Municipal Authority who fell in a manhole and had to be airlifted by Life Flight to Geisinger Medical Center Wednesday, according to Sunbury officials.
Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare said he was called to the Spring Run pump station, located behind the Sunbury Streets Department building on 10th and Spruce Street, at around 11 a.m. for a report of a man who fell inside the building.
When Hare got to the scene crews from the Americus ambulance and the Sunbury Fire Department were already working on rescuing the man, Hare said.
Sunbury Municipal Authority general manager Jason Neidig said he was made aware of the situation and that the only details he knew were a painter from a subcontracting company working inside the pump house had fallen.
"Emergency responders got him out," Neidig said. Neidig said there is a manhole inside the building but he said he needed to check on the details before releasing anything else.
Life Flight landed at the Sunbury Skate Rink and waited for the Americus to arrive before airlifting the man to Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.