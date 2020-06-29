SUNBURY — One of the men involved in a Nov. 10 shooting in Milton pleaded guilty on Monday to simple assault and fleeing from police.
Antonio Carpenter, 25, of Highspire, was immediately sentenced by Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor to a minimum of seven months and 19 days — the amount of time Carpenter has been in jail while awaiting trial — to a maximum of 23 months followed by 18 months of probation. He was ordered to pay $100 in fines plus court costs and fees.
Carpenter pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one felony count of fleeing. Other charges, consisting of accomplice to attempted criminal homicide, two conspiracy charges for aggravated assault, riot and accomplice to recklessly endangering another person, were dropped as part of the plea deal.
Neither Carpenter, who appeared via videoconference from his cell at Centre County Prison, nor his attorney Charles Edward Dutko Jr., of Kutztown, offered any comment or statements about the guilty plea.
The 24-year-old victim, who has not been identified by police, was shot four times with a .40 caliber handgun as he watched his friend fight off Carpenter and Deionte Sherrell, 24, of Erie, in the first block of Elm Street on the afternoon of Nov. 10, according to arrest papers. He suffered two gunshot wounds to a leg and two to his lower torso. The dispute was over a stolen winter hat followed by a fistfight, which led to the shooting. Ricky Pearson, 22, of Sunbury was identified as the shooter, according to police.
Carpenter on Monday also pleaded guilty in an unrelated matter to misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance (heroin) and driving under the influence. The charges were related to a Jan. 22, 2019, incident in Upper Augusta Township.
Carpenter is scheduled for sentencing in that matter at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 31 in front of Saylor.
In the shooting case, Pearson faces 10 criminal counts: Attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, riot, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, simple assault with a deadly weapon and two conspiracy charges.
Sherrell is charged with six counts: Accomplice to attempted criminal homicide, two conspiracy charged for aggravated assault, riot, accomplice to recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
Both Pearson and Sherrell are next scheduled for a court appearance at 9:15 a.m. July 24 in front of Judge Paige Rosini.