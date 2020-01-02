SUNBURY — An Allentown man who pleaded guilty to corruption of minors in a 2015 rape case is back in Northumberland County Jail after his probation was revoked in Northumberland County Court on Thursday.
Joshua Arrufat, 22, was serving probation for a corruption of minor charge in Northumberland County when he allegedly punched someone in the face on Oct. 10 in Lehigh County. He pleaded guilty to simple assault and was sentenced to two years of probation in December. Arrufat owes more than $1,000 in court costs and fees, according to court records.
During a revocation hearing on Thursday, Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor determined Arrufat violated the terms of his parole and recommitted Arrufat to the jail in Coal Township until March when his original probation was set to expire. He will then be out of the county system and be under probation in Lehigh County once released.
Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner withdrew one of the violations that Arrufat failed to notify probation that he was moving. Skinner said Arrufat did provide advanced warning of his intention.
Arrufat pleaded guilty in 2018 to a misdemeanor count of corruption of minors. The remaining four charges, including felony counts of rape and sexual assault, were dropped.
Arrufat was 18 years old when police say he raped an intoxicated 17-year-old girl on Aug. 9, 2015, at the Northumberland home of Amanda Strawser. Strawser was accused of bringing the victim to her house without the consent of the teenager’s parents in August 2015, being complicit with the rape of the girl and giving alcohol to minors. Strawser pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor count of possessing an instrument of crime on the day she was scheduled for jury selection.