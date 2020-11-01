MILTON — A Sunbury man is jailed on $200,000 cash bail and faces 18 combined charges, including eight felonies after Milton police said he pointed a handgun at a 14-year old in an apartment in the borough.
Tyler Adams, 22, of Line Street, in Sunbury, was arrested Oct. 31, stemming from an incident Milton police said took place on Oct. 15 at the Milton Village apartments.
Police say Adams and a juvenile arrived at the complex looking to speak to an individual about a robbery that took place at Adams' home in Sunbury in early Oct.
When Adams arrived he asked the juvenile about his possessions in connection to the Sunbury robbery, police said.
That's when Adams took a semi-automatic handgun out of his pocket and pointed it at the juvenile and demanded his belongings back, police said.
The child's mother stepped in between the two and an argument ensued, police said.
Adams again pointed the gun at the child and the mother pushed Admas's hand down, police said.
The woman asked her son if he had anything that belonged to Admas to which the child said he had $500 of his own money in which he saved, according to court documents.
The mother told her son to give the money to Adams and he would leave, police said.
Adams took the cash and eventually left the apartment, police said.
Adams now faces felony charges of robbery, criminal conspiracy, burglary, criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal trespass and firearms not to be possessed without a license.
Adams also faces several misdemeanor charges related to the incident.
Adams was arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and was sent to Northumberland County Jail on $200,000 cash bail.