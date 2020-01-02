SUNBURY — A Northumberland County inmate whose federal lawsuit against the Northumberland County Prison was tossed out in 2015 is back in jail for violating the terms of his parole.
Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones on Thursday ordered that Nathan Reigle, 42, be recommitted to the county jail in Coal Township until February. Reigle was accused of possessing a syringe and methamphetamine, according to Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward.
Reigle has five pending cases in Northumberland County Court, including five felonies related to illegal possession of a firearm, two felony theft charges, three misdemeanor drug charges and one misdemeanor retail theft charge. The cases are from 2018 and 2019, but Reigle has multiple closed cases since 1998.
Reigle filed federal lawsuits against the county and the jail, alleging that those in charge caused him to delay his legal findings and denied fresh air and exercise outside the cell. All lawsuits filed by Reigle are closed.