A Northumberland man is jailed on $75,000 cash bail after police said he strangled a woman during a domestic dispute earlier this month.
Blake Dunbar, 25, of Wheatley Avenue, was charged on Friday with felony strangulation, misdemeanor charges of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Northumberland police officer Rachel Shear said she recalled to the police station while out on patrol on 1:19 a.m. on Nov. 22 for a report of a female who was looking to report a domestic incident.
Shear met with the woman who told police Dunbar was arguing with her and he started to become violent, police said.
The woman said she was afraid of Dunbar. She said separate incident earlier this month Dunbar threw her to ground and to the bed and began to strangle her several times to the point she was not able to breathe, police said.
The woman said as she was starting to escape Dunbar pushed her down and she hit her head on the corner of the stairs, passed out and was woke up by Dunbar throwing water on her, police said.
The woman went to the hospital for medical treatment and documented the incident with hospital officials, police said.
Dunbar was arraigned Friday in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey on the charges. He was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash.