SUNBURY — A city man is jailed on $150,000 bail and faces eight felony sexual offenses after police said he assaulted a 13-year-old girl.
Ernest Pennycoff, 27, of Walnut Street is jailed after appearing before Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey Thursday on felony charges of statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors, according to police.
Sunbury Police Officer Terry Ketchum said the incidents occurred between April 1 and April 22.
On Tuesday, Ketchum began investigating after a complaint was made and determined Pennycoff sexually assaulted the teen, police said.
Pennycoff was interviewed Wednesday by Ketchum and Police Chief Brad Hare, police said.
During the interview, Pennycoff admitted he touched the girl and said he had sex with the teen, according to police.
Pennycoff is now incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail where he awaits a preliminary arraignment on the charges