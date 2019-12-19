A Shamokin man lost his bid at a governor's pardon Wednesday citing an open case as the reason he was denied.
Joe Leschinskie Jr., 35, appeared before the pardon board Wednesday morning in Harrisburg but said he was denied his request because he has an open case in Northumberland County.
"There was concern over my open cases in Northumberland County," Leschinskie said after the hearing. "Had I not had this case it may have been different. It is an unfortunate decision today but I respect it and I look forward to clearing up my case in Northumberland County."
Leschinskie was one of 131 individuals seeking a governor's pardon.
Leschinskie pleaded guilty in two 2009 felony drug possession with intent to deliver controlled substance cases. He was sentenced to three months of house arrest and 21 months of supervised probation.
According to the board's website, a governor's pardon "constitutes total forgiveness by the state, makes the crime as if it never happened and allows a job applicant to deny he was ever convicted of the crime without the worry of any sanction."
Leschinskie was one of the people on state Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's list of people who began to appear before the Pennsylvania Board of Pardons.
Fetterman said testimony will be heard and the pardon applications and 15 life-sentence commutation requests will be voted on through Dec. 20.
Since Leschinskie's arrest, he has not been in trouble, except for an incident at the Northumberland County Courthouse earlier this year. He was charged for audio recording his hearing on a traffic violation.
Leschinskie currently faces misdemeanor charges of audio-video recording of a court proceeding, obstruction of law and disorderly conduct. Leschinskie's next court appearance on the charges is on Jan. 14.
"I was told I could apply for reconsideration after this case is settled," Leschinskie said. "I am hoping to get this case cleared up and be back in Harrisburg to appear before the board again."
Leschinskie was elected to the Northumberland County Republican Committee, as a representative of Shamokin's 5th Ward in the 107th Congressional District in 2018.
He also serves on Shamokin's Landlord Tenant Board and was appointed unanimously by Shamokin City Council in December 2016.