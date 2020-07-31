SHAMOKIN — A Mount Carmel man under the supervision of Northumberland County Adult Probation attempted to pass a drug test by using false urine.
Jarred Dabulis, 31, is facing one misdemeanor count of furnishing drug-free urine for attempting to supply a false urine sample to Probation Officer Matthew Narcavage on July 23 at a home on Raspberry Hill in Shamokin, according to court documents filed by county Detective Degg Stark.
Dabulis allegedly possessed a plastic bottle containing a false urine sample, which was discovered by Narcavage shortly after he ordered Dabulis to submit for testing, according to court documents.
Dabulis at first denied the allegation, but then admitted he relapsed. A genuine urine sample revealed he tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine, MDMA, opiates, fentanyl, Trazadone and marijuana.
The charges were filed in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic. A preliminary hearing is pending.