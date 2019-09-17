LEWISBURG — A defendant in a child pornography case entered a guilty plea in Union County Court.
Joseph A. McElroy V, 35, of Mifflinburg, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of possession of child pornography, according to online docket information.
McElroy allegedly possessed 26 sexually explicit images of children on a desktop computer inside his bedroom, according to arrest papers. A CyberTip received in August claimed one sexually explicit image was uploaded to the internet in May from McElroy’s home, arrest papers state.
Special Agent Robert Deeter of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General charged him with 26 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. Sixteen counts will not be prosecuted as part of the plea.
McElroy remains held in county jail on $25,000 cash bail since his arrest March 27.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO