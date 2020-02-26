SHAMOKIN — A driver involved in a two-vehicle accident that took the life of Sharon Adams last month pleaded guilty to unrelated drug charges on Tuesday.
Miguel Angel Torres Jr., 23, of East Race Street, Shamokin, pleaded guilty in front of Shamokin District Judge John Gembic to two misdemeanors charges in two separate cases: one count of unlawful use of medical marijuana and one count of possessing marijuana. He was immediately sentenced to one year of probation.
Torres was found in January with a gallon plastic bag filled with marijuana, two digital scales, prescription bottles for leaf marijuana and packages containing THC wax. Torres told authorities he purchases the leaf marijuana from a dispensary with a medical marijuana card and then combines it with the illegal marijuana, police said.
The accident at 11:15 a.m Jan. 29 at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets, Shamokin, involved Torres and Adams, 66, of Mulberry St. Montour Coroner Scott Lynn reported that Adams died from multiple blunt force trauma, and contributing factors were severe atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and hypertensive cardiovascular disease.
Shamokin Officer Raymond Siko confirmed that video evidence shows that Adams stopped at the intersection of Market and Mulberry streets around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, proceeded legally through the intersection and the accident occurred.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER