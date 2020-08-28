SUNBURY — A 72-year-old man from Coal Township pleaded guilty in Northumberland County Court on Friday to sexually assaulting four young girls over a 14-year period.
Anthony Zarski, who appeared via videoconference from SCI-Phoenix with Public Defender Laurie Pickle, pleaded guilty to felony counts of indecent assault and corruption of minors. While sentencing will be at a later date, the plea deal calls for Zarski to be sentenced within the standard range, which means he will likely not face any more jail time.
Zarski, who has been a county inmate for 351 days in lieu of $85,000 cash bail, will likely be sentenced to time served and have all other charges dropped. Upon release, Zarski must register for life on Megan's Law.
Senior Judge Harold F. Woelfel Jr. told Pickle and Zarski that he would likely sentence Zarski to more than two years of supervision by county probation once he was released. The charges allow up to seven years of consecutive supervision.
The charges in which Zarski pleaded guilty to each have a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
Pickle requested that her client be released, but Woelfel denied her request. Zarski has been an inmate at the state facility in Skippack Township, Montgomery County since Northumberland County Jail cannot accommodate his medical conditions, said Pickle.
Zarski at one point told Woelfel that he did not commit the crimes he was pleading guilty to, but Woelfel repeated the question. After a few moments of hesitation, Zarski said he did commit the crimes. Woelfel asked him several more times during the hearing to which Zarski said yes to each question.
Zarski was charged in September 2019 by Coal Township police for touching and fondling four girls between the ages of 6 and 12 between June 2015 and July 2019 in his swimming pool.
While in the hospital on Sept. 10 a nurse assigned to his room said she received a phone call from a family member of Zarski who said he asked the individual to bring him all his medicine so he could harm himself, police said. When the nurse questioned Zarski on his statements, Zarski said he wanted to die because of what he did to those girls. He said it has been going on for almost 20 years, according to court documents.
Zarski told the nurse he doesn't know why he did "those things" but wish he didn't, according to police.