SUNBURY — A Sunbury man who already pleaded guilty in federal court to producing child pornography pleaded guilty in Northumberland County Court on Monday for sexually assaulting two young children.
In front of Judge Paige Rosini via video conference, Christopher Suarez, 33, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy. Saurez, who was represented by Chief Public Defender Ed Greco, will be sentenced at a later date pending the sentencing from the federal charges.
As part of the plea deal, Suarez will serve a concurrent sentence to the federal sentencing, which carries a minimum of 20 years imprisonment. The maximum penalty for each aggravated indecent assault is up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine but the plea deal calls for Suarez to be sentenced within the standard range of 22 to 44 months and to be a lifetime registrant of Megan's Law list.
Rosini ordered a pre-sentence investigation and an assessment from the state's Sexual Offenders Assessment Board to determine whether Suarez is a sexually violent predator. Eight other felony counts and five misdemeanor counts relating to the two incidents will be dropped as part of the plea deal.
In June, Suarez admitted to viewing and sharing child pornography in U.S. Middle District Court in Williamsport. A sentencing hearing is not yet scheduled.
Stonington State Police troopers and FBI agents said Suarez admitted to having child pornography and filming the illegal acts. He assaulted a 6-year-old girl between Sept. 1, 2018, and Oct. 31, 2018, in Sunbury, and assaulted an 8-year-old boy between Sept. 1, 2018, and Feb. 8, 2018, according to court documents.
The prosecution was led by Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner.