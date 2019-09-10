SUNBURY — A Shamokin man accused of raping an 11-year-old boy pleaded no contest to one felony count of indecent assault in Northumberland County Court on Monday.
Scott Dannheimer Jr., 20, of Shamokin, was scheduled for jury selection, but instead entered the plea to avoid a trial. In pleading no contest, Dannheimer is not admitting guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence against him that a jury might find him guilty.
Judge Paige Rosini ordered that Dannheimer be assessed to determine whether he is a sexually violent predator. He will be sentenced at 9:15 a.m. Nov. 25 in front of Rosini.
Dannheimer's case was moved from juvenile court to adult court in August 2017. Shamokin City Patrolman Jarrod Scandle reported that Dannheimer was 16 and 17 when he raped an 11-year-old boy between May 1, 2015, and May 11, 2016.
Two felony counts of rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse will not be processed.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER