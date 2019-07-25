NEW COLUMBIA — A New Columbia man was sentenced in federal court to two years of supervised release and six months home confinement after federal authorities said he was involved in bank fraud.
According to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed, Kevin Rhodes, 25, and several other individuals conspired to commit bank fraud between Oct. 1, 2016, and Dec. 7, 2017.
Freed said the conspirators purchased relatively low-value money orders, worth between approximately $3 and $18, and altered their values to be $1,000.
The altered money orders were deposited into bank accounts owned and controlled by the defendants and their conspirators, and subsequently withdrawn in cash, Freed said.
The scheme resulted in approximately $141,000 worth of altered money orders being deposited, including $15,000 worth of altered money orders in Rhodes’s bank account, according to Freed.
Rhodes also was connected to another $5,000 worth of altered money orders deposited in another individual’s account.
U.S. Judge Malachy E. Mannion sentenced Rhodes to supervised release and six months of home confinement and ordered Rhodes to pay $14,890.72 in restitution.
Rhodes’s co-defendant, Trae Reed, was previously sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment for his involvement in the scheme. Two other codefendants, Dominique Brown and Jayla Johnson, have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing, Freed said.
— FRANCIS SCARCELLA