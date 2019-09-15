A Millmont man accused of attempted rape of a 12-year-old child was sentenced to serve a minimum four months in jail.
Cody R. Underhill, 20, could serve up to a maximum nine months in jail and will also remain under probation for 51 months, according to sentencing terms ordered by Union County President Judge Michael Hudock.
Underhill pleaded guilty to one count of indecent assault-unconscious person.
The probation term and jail sentence run concurrently. Underhill must also serve 50 hours community service.
Seven other counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement: attempted rape of an unconscious victim, attempted rape of a child, attempted statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors, all of which are felony counts, and three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.
State police arrested Underhill in December for attempting to rape a 12-year-old girl at a home in Hartley Township, Union County, according to court documents. Underhill told police he performed a sex act on himself and touched the sleeping victim in April 2018, according to arrest papers. The victim told a forensic interviewer she awoke unclothed, in pain and believing she had been raped, arrest papers state.