LEWISBURG — A Massachusetts man who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography was sentenced this week in Union County Court to serve 18 months to 10 years in state prison.
President Judge Michael Hudock sentenced Alexander Rabinovich, 21, on a felony count of possessing child pornography. Rabinovich pleaded guilty to the charge in July. Eight related counts were dismissed.
Arrest papers filed by Trooper Adam Depauw, state police computer crime unit, said Rabinovich possessed hundreds of still images and videos of child pornography on his laptop computer.
The investigation launched in March 2018 while Rabinovich, then 18, was attending Bucknell University. According to arrest papers, Bucknell’s online security reporting tool flagged suspicious activity traced to Rabinovich’s computer.