SUNBURY — A man who pleaded no contest to possessing a loaded firearm without a license in Point Township after he allegedly fled a fatal hit-and-run in New York was sentenced to time served to three months.
In pleading no contest to the felony count in January, Derrick Hugh Carlisle, 44, of Mayfield, N.Y., does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence against him that a jury might find him guilty. Carlisle was also sentenced by Judge Hugh Jones to pay a $100 fine plus court costs and fees.
Police said Carlisle was operating a red 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck that had damage consistent with the accident in Northampton, N.Y. that killed 46-year-old Andria Berger, of Broadalbin, N.Y. Her body was found by a passerby on the side of Route 30 on the morning of Nov. 17. Police determined the driver left the scene sometime between 10 p.m. Nov. 16 and 7 a.m. Nov. 17.
Authorities tracked his pickup truck through GPS navigation around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in Point Township. Carlisle was taken into custody without incident. After Carlisle was taken into custody, he said he didn't realize the gun he was carrying was stolen even though he claimed to have found it at the marina where he worked. He is not licensed to own a gun, police said.
The Daily Gazette in Schenectady, N.Y., reported that Carlisle is accused of one felony count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, which occurred along a stretch of Route 30 near Sacandaga Outdoor Equipment.
