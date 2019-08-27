SUNBURY — A Shamokin resident accused of impersonating a federal agent at Shamokin City Council meeting earlier this month will be defending himself after threatening to sue the Northumberland County Special Conflicts office.
Michael Robinson, 57, rejected the legal representation of Chief Public Defender Ed Greco at the Sunbury office of District Judge Michael Toomey. When Conflicts Counsel Marc Lieberman was brought in to represent him, Robinson threatened a lawsuit against him and the office.
Northumberland County Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said Robinson was offered to move forward with the hearing by representing himself or continue the hearing until a later date to find an attorney. He was granted a continuance, but the preliminary hearing is yet to be scheduled.
Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark said Robinson was not cooperative.
"Mr. Robinson would not give a definitive answer, so the judge made the decision for him," said Stark.
Robinson at an Aug. 12 Shamokin City Council meeting identified himself as a federal racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) investigator. He threatened to arrest members of the board, according to court documents.
On Aug. 13, Robinson arrived at the Northumberland County Courthouse and accused Sheriff Bob Wolfe of stealing from the state police pension. Robinson again identified himself as a RICO agent and provided Wolfe with an identification number, according to court documents.
Robinson, who remains a Northumberland County Jail inmate in lieu of $150,000 cash bail, is also facing additional charges of disorderly conduct for provoking a fight inside the Northumberland County Jail, Stark said.